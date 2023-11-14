What the 2023 MLS season meant for Atlanta United

This Atlanta United team has improved significantly over the last 12 months. Just like they did last offseason, they are going to have to ask some uncomfortable questions about the state of the squad and the holes it has and address them.

And my work here is done!

*editor hits me with cattle prod*

Ok, ok, I’ll add a few thoughts to Rob’s admirably concise summation of Atlanta’s 2023 season. Let’s start with the big one: This is the first time since 2018 where it really feels like this team’s headed in the right direction.

Their winter transfer window heading into this past season (Giorgos Giakoumakis incoming and several high-priced players outgoing, along with a decent amount of GAM for young George Campbell) was very good, and their summer window (a combined $2.5m for Tristan Muyumba, Saba Lobjanidze and Xande Silva, all of whom are good enough to make next year’s Best XI) was excellent.

That, along with the excellence of Thiago Almada, added up to a 51-point season and an exciting Audi MLS Cup Playoffs series against the Crew. You don’t have to squint to see progress here.

The reason is they don’t just have talent; they actually have talent that fits together now. Garth Lagerwey has said since his arrival 12 months ago that he wasn’t going to be doing the nitty-gritty roster building he spearheaded for RSL and then Seattle, but c’mon – look at those two windows compared to virtually any of the transfer windows this team’s had since 2018. There is a clarity of vision now that’s been missing, and it showed.

But Rome wasn’t built in a day, or even throughout two transfer windows. There are, as Rob said, more tough choices to come. For one, if they don’t give Miles Robinson a DP contract, he’s probably gone. And, well, I don’t think he was quite DP-caliber this past season.

For another, Brad Guzan is a club legend. But he’s not the guy he was five years ago when he earned that status, and I don’t think the underlying numbers (they are grim) are lying about his performance this season.

Matheus Rossetto is, I’m sure, a much easier decision. Selling Almada? That could be very, very hard.