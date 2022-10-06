What the 2022 MLS season meant for Charlotte FC 

But it wasn’t that way. By the end of the year, under interim and hopefully-soon-to-be-permanent head coach Christian Lattanzio, it was the other way – a debut season full of promise and useful building blocks, capped by a late and credible (but ultimately futile) Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoff push.

And then a few months into the season when Ramirez was fired, and the tranche of South Americans he’d brought with him had proved to be subpar, and then later when it was clear there’d be no high-priced DPs on the way in the summer window… From a certain point of view, this looked like it was heading toward “2019 FC Cincinnati ” territory, i.e. a miserable debut season that produced literally nothing to build around going forward.

Way back in February, when then-head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez said what he said (you all understand that the actual translation is something unprintable for a family friendly website like MLSsoccer.com, right?) about his roster, the obvious reaction was to downgrade already moderate expectations for this team’s expansion season performance by about 10 points or so.

Formation and Tactics

I’m just going to focus on what they became under Lattanzio, which is a team that was able to flex between a 4-4-2 diamond and a 4-2-3-1, and one that predictably looked NYCFC-esque (Lattanzio has CFG roots and was an assistant under Patrick Vieira from 2016-18) in how they used the ball. The fullbacks were aggressive but not wildly so, while the deep midfield was trusted to run the show by playing into the pockets rather than simply settling for long switches.

The big thing in that regard is they were able to do it without turning it over a ton, which had not been possible under Ramirez. That’s not just down to the skill of the players involved, but to the type of coordinated off-ball movement into and out of high-leverage zones so that there were always progressive passing options.