What the 2021 MLS season meant for Toronto FC

Second in the 2020 Supporters’ Shield race! Everyone of note coming back! A new, big-money DP added! A return to BMO Field in the works!

It mostly hasn’t worked. TFC are 5-9-5 under Perez as of this writing, which is a marked improvement over their early-season form. But it’s still pretty far from good.

Following Armas’ dismissal, Javier Perez took over on an interim basis and has seemingly been building toward a 4-2-3-1 with strong positional play principles and, recently, a false 9 in Yeferson Soteldo . And it’s been a much, much lower line of confrontation.

Under Chris Armas, it was a high-pressing 4-2-2-2 he’d brought with him from Red Bull Global and it … uhhhhh, how should I say this? Let’s try: It didn’t really play to the strengths of the roster.

Remember, this was when Toronto were playing their “home” games in Florida. But my goodness did they look like they were enjoying it:

The obvious highlight of the season to this point came in the Concacaf Champions League way back in early April. Armas steered the team to a very nice 1-1 draw at Club Leon in the first leg, before earning what felt like a miracle 2-1 win in the return leg – which was held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

This season obviously hasn’t gone the way they’ve wanted it to, but if it ends with them holding a trophy, at least it won’t have been completely wasted.

The other opportunity for a highlight will come early next month as TFC compete in the Canadian Championship semifinals and then, hopefully, the final.

On top of all that, TFC were shorthanded. So with five starters, a bunch of back-ups and academy kids, they knocked the reigning Liga MX champions out of the CCL. Given the play of their academy products in that series it seemed like an already-rich team was about to get richer from within. The vibes were good.

I don’t think these guys would’ve carried the Reds to the playoffs or anything, but if they’d each gotten 2000 minutes you wouldn’t have had to strain to see a silver lining this year.

But for my money, the lowlight of the season came via the capriciousness of the soccer gods. There are a lot of promising players coming through that TFC academy but the two who were clearly best-situated to have breakout seasons, center forward Ayo Akinola and d-mid Ralph Priso , were both felled by injury. Neither will set foot on the field again until 2022.

The vibes got bad real quick after that second leg in Florida, and any number of performances under Armas – but especially the last one, a 7-1 loss to D.C. United – could take a spot here.

The returns are good: 3g/6a in a touch over 1000 all-competition minutes. That includes an assist against Leon in the clip above.

Another homegrown, winger Jacob Shaffelburg , is on the cusp of playing himself into “revelation” status. I’d largely dismissed the 21-year-old as more of a sprinter than a soccer player (and to be clear he is still very north-south), but he has become much smarter about timing his runs and weaponizing his straight-line speed.

Disappointment

I could list the injuries to Akinola and Priso again, or I could lament the fact that Perez hasn’t gone out of his way to give more minutes to CB Luke Singh or young attackers Jayden Nelson and Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, or I could bemoan the season-long substandard goalkeeping and central defense.

The real disappointment, though, is that TFC have basically never had their first-choice XI together in 2021. Jozy Altidore played just under 500 minutes before shutting it down, while reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award winner Alejandro Pozuelo has played just under a thousand. They both returned this past weekend for the first time since August.