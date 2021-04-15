Recap: Toronto FC 2, Club Leon 1

Needing only a scoreless draw to advance to the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals, an injury-depleted Toronto FC did one better by beating Liga MX side Club Leon 2-1 Wednesday night to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

After a 1-1 draw from Leg 1 that put Toronto in the driver’s seat thanks to the CCL’s away goals tiebreaker, TFC welcomed Leon to their temporary home of Florida, in this case the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, for Leg 2.

Toronto thought they had an opener in the 29th minute via Noble Okello, but the homegrown midfielder’s header was incorrectly ruled out by an offside decision.

But they were not denied for long. Patrick Mullins broke the deadlock in the 55th minute, giving Toronto FC a 1-0 lead on left winger Jacob Shaffelburg’s inch-perfect cross atop the six-yard box. Shaffelburg collected a feed out wide and slid across to the striker, who tapped home with his right boot.

Veteran defender Justin Morrow, a second-half substitute at left winger, then made it 2-0 in the 71st minute when bundling home a contested through ball. Club Leon goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota rushed out to collect midfielder Ralph Priso’s pass, but it deflected off Morrow and in for an insurance goal.

Club Leon discovered a lifeline in the 80th minute, seizing momentum when Fernando Navarro punched home upon making an unmarked run into the 18-yard box. The midfielder brushed home left back Yairo Moreno’s cross to put the pressure on a young Toronto side.