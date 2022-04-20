What's next for DC United after departure of Hernan Losada?

D.C. United became the second MLS club of the 2022 season to make a head coaching change with Wednesday's announced departure of Hernan Losada just over one year after his stateside arrival. United are amid a four-game skid and currently sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a 2W-4L-0D record.

So, where do the Black-and-Red go from here? That was a lengthy topic of discussion on the latest episode of MLS Today, where host David Gass was joined by D.C.-based MLSsoccer.com national writer Charles Boehm for a deep dive on the lead-up to Losada's departure and the future direction of the club.

Losada will be replaced on an interim basis by assistant Chad Ashton, who also served on an interim basis after the departure of Ben Olsen in 2020. Ashton is well-regarded at the club, and Boehm said he expects him to serve out the season with a chance to potentially prove himself for the permanent role.

"Chad Ashton has been around for a long time," Boehm said. "I don't know how much he's going to change the tactics. I think probably things will be a little bit less hair-on-fire tempo-wise, but he's not the type that's going to make drastic changes in that sense. He'll be a steady hand, he seems to be really well-liked and respected by the players.