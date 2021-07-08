"What role? Shakespeare": Bruce Arena was not in a good mood following Revolution loss

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Bruce being Bruce.

New England Revolution head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena was none too pleased about his side's 3-2 loss to struggling Toronto FC on Wednesday night, their first defeat of the 2021 season at home. He didn't hide his frustrations in the post-game press conference.

"What role? Shakespeare," Arena deadpanned when asked about the positioning of midfielder Tommy McNamara, a halftime substitute.

Toronto seized a 3-0 lead early in the first half. The start was all the more frustrating for the Eastern Conference-leading Revolution, given Toronto just lost 7-1 to D.C. United over the weekend.

"What do you mean by slow? That's fast," Arena said. "That's fast to go down three goals."

Yeferson Soteldo, Kemar Lawrence and Tsubasa Endoh each scored within the first 24 minutes. Carles Gil and Adam Buksa clawed back second-half tallies, but it was too little too late.

The legendary American manager, who had two stints in charge of the US men's national team and won five MLS Cups as he built dynasties with both D.C. United and the LA Galaxy, is known for his directness and dry sense of humor when fulfilling media responsibilities.

"We didn't go to a 4-2-3-1," Arena said. "So you don't even need to worry about becoming a tactical genius because that's not what we were doing."

Arena took over the Revolution during the 2019 season and has led them to back-to-back playoff runs, including a trip to the Eastern Conference final in 2020. New England are currently atop the East with 24 points after 13 matches, trailing only the Seattle Sounders, Sporting Kansas City and the Galaxy in the Supporters' Shield race.

After a brief break for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, New England return with a July 17 trip to face Atlanta United (5 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).

New England Revolution

Advertising

Related Stories

Toronto FC, amid turmoil, take inspiration from New England victory: "It meant everything"
Wednesday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 12's action
Recap: New England Revolution 2, Toronto FC 3

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
RBNY midfielder Cristian Casseres Jr. wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 11
Goal of the Week

RBNY midfielder Cristian Casseres Jr. wins AT&T Goal of the Week for Week 11
Caden Clark reveals advice Jesse Marsch gave him ahead of RB Leipzig move
The Call Up

Caden Clark reveals advice Jesse Marsch gave him ahead of RB Leipzig move
"What role? Shakespeare": Bruce Arena was not in a good mood following Revolution loss

"What role? Shakespeare": Bruce Arena was not in a good mood following Revolution loss
Why the Gold Cup is a key phase in Miles Robinson’s unusual international career
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Why the Gold Cup is a key phase in Miles Robinson’s unusual international career
How Nashville vs. Atlanta offered a place to remember ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff

How Nashville vs. Atlanta offered a place to remember ESPN reporter Edward Aschoff
Toronto FC, amid turmoil, take inspiration from New England victory: "It meant everything"

Toronto FC, amid turmoil, take inspiration from New England victory: "It meant everything"
More News
Video
Video
WOODWORK: Mauricio Pereyra, Orlando City SC - 94th minute
0:20

WOODWORK: Mauricio Pereyra, Orlando City SC - 94th minute
Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. DAL | July 7, 2021
15:18

Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. DAL | July 7, 2021
Watch MLS in 15 from VAN vs. RSL | July 7, 2021
15:21

Watch MLS in 15 from VAN vs. RSL | July 7, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas | July 07, 2021
4:12

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas | July 07, 2021
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.