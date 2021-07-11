Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 12

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

What better way to head into the Gold Cup break than to celebrate some absolute bangers and that’s just what was served up in Week 12. 

We had a first-time blast from Edgar Castillo inside 25 seconds, the fastest goal of the MLS season to date in the Hell is Real derby, a left-footed curler courtesy of Braian Galvan in the Colorado Rapids 2-0 win over Minnesota United, a free-kick golazo from Carles Gil against Toronto FC and a stoppage-time Lucas Zelarayan equalizer that froze Kenneth Vermeer

Be sure to cast your vote for AT&T Goal of the Week below or at Twitter.com/MLS.

Goal of the Week

