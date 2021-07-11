Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 12

What better way to head into the Gold Cup break than to celebrate some absolute bangers and that’s just what was served up in Week 12.
We had a first-time blast from Edgar Castillo inside 25 seconds, the fastest goal of the MLS season to date in the Hell is Real derby, a left-footed curler courtesy of Braian Galvan in the Colorado Rapids 2-0 win over Minnesota United, a free-kick golazo from Carles Gil against Toronto FC and a stoppage-time Lucas Zelarayan equalizer that froze Kenneth Vermeer.
Be sure to cast your vote for AT&T Goal of the Week below or at Twitter.com/MLS.