What makes Wilfried Nancy’s Columbus Crew so special?

Writers, commentators and other observers, this correspondent included, have by now already devoted a large and growing body of praise to Wilfried Nancy and his Columbus Crew .

Perhaps the most striking tribute to the effectiveness and appeal of Columbus’ way of playing, however, came from a very different and unexpected source: The applause that drifted down on the Yellow Football Team from opposing fans after they overcame Mexican giants in the two previous rounds of CCC – first from Tigres UANL faithful at Estadio Universitario in the quarterfinal second leg on April 9, then from CF Monterrey supporters at Estadio BBVA on May 1 after an emphatic 5-2 aggregate Crew win in the semifinals.

With an MLS Cup trophy already in hand and a string of distinguished continental performances paving their run to Saturday’s Concacaf Champions Cup final vs. CF Pachuca at Estadio Hidalgo (9:15 pm ET | FS1, TUDN), the Crew have ensured that “NancyBall” is no longer one of MLS’s best-kept secrets, the way it was when he first hit the scene as CF Montréal ’s boss from 2021-22.

“It was cool to see Tigres, the fans, they respected us when we came off when we played them away. I think you saw that from some of the Monterrey fans,” recalled Columbus central midfielder Aidan Morris this week. “I think we play a style of soccer that’s very brave, and we’re not scared to try things.

“We’re always being pushed to try new things, tactically, technically, being pushed outside our comfort zone. Speaking for myself, I’ve had to grow so much since I stepped in with Wilfried,” explained the 22-year-old homegrown. “He’s asked me do to so many different things and I’ve had some games where I’ve struggled with it, but then the next game or the next few games I’m more comfortable with it. So it’s a constant evolution of the game, and he says he’s an infinite game, so he’s always pushing us to try new things, experiment.”

Tactical identity

In a sport increasingly paced by pragmatism, where big data enables the calculation of risks, rewards and odds to granular levels, the Crew appear to cut against the grain, like Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta or Tottenham Hotspur under Ange Postecoglou.

Nancy teaches his teams to play quite differently from most, marked by the extent of their collective comfort with the ball, the way they juggle danger like a high-wire act, baiting opponents into pressing them to tease open spaces and slash through them with line-breaking passes and aggressive overloads.

“I guess the easy answer for what’s enjoyable about it is, most of the time you’re not running after the ball – you have it, which is nice. You get to dictate the tempo and the flow of the game,” noted Morris. “Most games it’s going to be up to you and how well you play if you’re going to win the game or not. Wilfried says, if we have good games and we play well, we’re going to come out on top.”

Members of the squad tend to get evasive when pressed about the nitty-gritty details of the game model, loathe to leak information that could utilized by their adversaries. Watch how methodically and collectively the Crew orchestrate their possession buildups, however, and one soon gains a sense of the intricacy of the preparation, the humming hive mind of 11 players solving the puzzles, picking the locks.

“The way I see it, to express, to have freedom and to create something, you need concepts, and within the concepts, after that players can move freely, because they respect the game and they respect the concept. So this is between position and relation,” Nancy told Andrew Wiebe in a one-on-one interview on the Extratime podcast earlier this month.