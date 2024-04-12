What is Portland's identity? Can Thiago Almada deliver? Matchday 9 questions

Let’s not sugarcoat it: Inter Miami came up short midweek in Concacaf Champions Cup , exiting in the quarterfinals to CF Monterrey. Getting Lionel Messi back in the starting lineup was big, but the defensive errors stacked up and you get a 5-2 aggregate score against one of Mexico’s biggest clubs. That really, really stings for all this team’s supposed to be.

Now, even with some tired legs, Inter Miami need to respond. They’re five games winless (three losses, two draws) across all competitions and need to go for it, to say enough’s enough. You can guarantee Messi, Luis Suárez , Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets aren’t satisfied with this run of form – not in the slightest.

However much the Big Four plays, and whatever lineup Tata Martino goes with, I think it’ll lead to lots of goals. This is not a team that's built to grind out wins. Not a lot of teams can play like this and wouldn't choose to play like that. But I think when you have Messi, it's possible that in eight out of 10 games you can go blow for blow. More often than not he's going to come up with a magic moment, Suárez will come up with a magic moment. While it's not a foolproof plan, banking all their cards on outscoring the opposition, they're more than capable of it.