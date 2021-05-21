What Franco Fragapane will bring to Minnesota United

"This was the big target, besides a center forward, this offseason," Gass said. "This is a piece they've been dying for over the course of the season."

Gass was quick to identify his role as a potential replacement for Kevin Molino , whose offseason departure to Columbus Crew SC left a void the club struggled to fill in the early part of their MLS season.

Minnesota United have added another attacking talent to the mix in Franco Fragapane, and on this week's Extratime, hosts David Gass and Charlie Davies gave their initial thoughts on exactly what the Argentine winger can bring to the Loons' attack.

Davies dove into the skills Fragapane will bring to a Minnesota team with attacking talent ready to reap the benefits of his creativity.

"They needed a player who could create for others and take people on one-v-one," Davies said. "There always comes a point where you need to be a little bit more dynamic and give me something different, so that's what they're getting with this player."

Above all, Davies said Fragapane promises a balance for Minnesota's attack that had not previously existed. After starting off the season inauspiciously with four straight losses, the Loons have picked up two straight 1-0 victories, with the hope being that Fragapane's arrival can further spark a turnaround back to the form that saw Minnesota reach the Western Conference Championship last season.

Fragapane certainly brings some impressive pedigree, with 13 goals and 11 assists to his name across 95 career top-flight appearances in Argentina. At 28, he also arrives squarely in his prime.

"I think this move allows Robin Lod to get back to the right," Davies said. "He's a player that loves to get inside. He's like an inverted outside midfielder who can come inside on his left foot, stronger left foot and score goals. That's when he's at his best. ... Which gives [Emanuel] Reynoso tons of space and more players to connect with."