Official: Minnesota United sign Argentine winger Franco Fragapane

Fragapane, 27, has 13 goals and 11 assists in 95 career top-flight appearances in his native Argentina. He has four goals in 18 appearances for Talleres this season. He is a product of Boca Juniors' famed academy and has spent time in Spain with the reserve sides of Elche and Celta Vigo before spending most of his senior career in Argentina thus far.

“This was a no-brainer. Franco is a bundle of energy, he’s got an incredible work rate. This is something we have targeted as we have brought players in,” head coach Adrian Heath said in a club statement. “Similar to Robin Lod and Emanuel Reynoso, he’s someone who can play multiple positions, which over the course of a season, having that versatility is hugely beneficial. We primarily see him playing on the left-hand side and coming in on his right. He can dribble, he can run with the ball, he can play with other players. From everyone we have spoken to who has worked with him or played with him, they all say the same thing: that he’s an incredible person off the field and on the field he gives whatever it takes to help the team win.”