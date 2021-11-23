What Colorado, Portland will bring to their Thanksgiving Day playoff clash

With the ball, the Timbers are one of the most dangerous teams in MLS; only five teams compiled more xG from open play than Portland in the regular season. That number is pretty impressive on its own, but when you zoom in to the last two months of the regular season, it starts to look even better. Between Aug. 1 and the start of the playoffs, Portland amassed the most goals in the league and the third most xG per game in the league just behind LAFC and their Thanksgiving foes.