What Berhalter could and should change for USMNT vs. Mexico in Nations League Final

I’m writing this the day after a US men’s national team match, and as is the case more often than not on such days, lots of people are mad online about it. That’s despite the 1-0 scoreline in their favor over Honduras , which prompts a Concacaf Nations League final on Sunday against big, bad Mexico (9 pm ET | CBS Sports Network, TUDN, Paramount+).

As we turn towards the latest “Choque de Gigantes,” here’s my attempt to separate a few of those from the general vitriol. We should also bear in mind that Sunday is the USMNT’s third game in eight days and second in four, all at high altitudes. In basic physiological terms, lineup changes are inevitable.

There’s lingering post-Couva anger, frustration at the gap between what individual players are achieving in Europe and their USMNT productivity, and also some basic pandemic stir-craziness at play here. While the general tenor in postgame media availabilities for head coach Gregg Berhalter and several players was “that wasn’t great but we got the dub eventually and we’ll learn from this,” there are legitimate reasons to stand somewhere along the continuum from underwhelmed to seriously concerned.

The San Jose Earthquakes regista has been given plenty of chances to carve out a spot on the roster, and remember that he was anointed captain of the U-23 Olympic qualifying team last March. Yueill can ping it around the park like few midfielders in the pool, or at least he does for his club.

I’m a well-established Jackson Yueill Appreciator. But I agree with Matt Doyle’s critique of his performance against Honduras , and I suspect there’s a real chance Gregg Berhalter makes a change at the No. 6 spot against El Tri. Both Yueill and Berhalter bear responsibility for that.

He’s been more cautious (Matt used “timid”) in his choices for the USMNT lately, playing like he’s self-conscious, or afraid of being the weak link, which is a quick way to become the weak link. “Scared money don’t make money,” and the above clip hints at the frustration he risks cultivating in his teammates by not playing more efficiently and instinctively.

Here’s where we get to the coach. I’ve been having flashbacks to the Olympic fiasco, because Berhalter is showing the same rigidly orthodox insistence on his currently favored version of the 4-3-3 (specifically, with twin 8s in front of a lone 6) that Jason Kreis did down in Guadalajara, which happened to crescendo with a costly loss to … [checks notes] Honduras. While loyalty to a clear and methodical tactical system is laudable, Thursday night was yet another example of a Concacaf environment punching your meticulous plan right in the face, to paraphrase Mike Tyson.

Why is Jackson Yueill – a very different type of player from Tyler Adams! – seemingly the only option at the 6 when Adams is unavailable (which injuries have made all too common lately)? Technically they’re both defensive midfielders, but they’re NOT equally suited to be the lone shield for the back four behind 8s like Weston McKennie, Sebastian Lletget or Yunus Musah. The current structure simply doesn't set up Yueill for success.