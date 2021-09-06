What a ball! The best crossers in MLS, according to 2021 data

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

Goals change games, that’s no secret. And while those who put the ball in the back of the net generally receive all the glory, we’re here to give some love to those who provide quality service, specifically from crosses.

Of course, the pinged ball that gets headed into the net is just one aspect of the importance of crosses. The best in MLS can also switch the field, opening up space and stretching opposing defenses.

According to data from Stats Perform with a minimum of 40 crosses attempted, New York City FC left back Gudi Thórarinsson leads MLS — by a lot, completing 19 of his 42 open crosses for a crossing accuracy of 45.24, a full 10% higher than the second-best crosser of the ball.

That is Atlanta United right back Brooks Lennon, who has 32 successful crosses, the most in MLS, on 89 attempts for 35.96% accuracy.

Chicago Fire FC defender Boris Sekulic checks in at No. 3, with 22 successful crosses in 63 attempts for an accuracy rate of 34.92%. At No. 4 is Carles Gil of the New England Revolution, the favorite to claim the Landon Donovan MVP award, with 33.96% crossing accuracy.

Rounding out the top five is Real Salt Lake fullback Aaron Herrera, who has a 31.51% crossing accuracy.

Check out the table below for a full rundown.

Player
Crosses Open Successful
Crosses Open Attempted
Crossing Open Accuracy
1. Gudi Thórarinsson (NYC)
19
42
45.24%
2. Brooks Lennon (ATL)
32
89
35.96%
3. Boris Sekulic (CHI)
22
63
34.92%
4. Carles Gil (NE)
18
53
33.96%
5. Aaron Herrera (RSL)
23
73
31.51%
6. Graham Zusi (SKC)
20
64
31.25%
7. Randall Leal (NSH)
17
55
30.91%
8. John Tolkin (RBNY)
12
41
29.27%
9. Nick Lima (ATX)
14
51
27.45%
10. Miguel Navarro (CHI)
11
41
26.83%
11. Nani (ORL)
11
42
26.19%
12. Zachary Braut-Guillard (MTL)
12
46
26.09%
13. Jimmy Medranda (SEA)
12
46
26.09%
14. Olivier Mbiazo (PHI)
25
98
25.51%
15. Tomas Pochettino (ATX)
13
51
25.49%
16. Zan Kolmanic (ATX)
14
56
25.00%
17. Julian Gressel (DC)
25
102
24.51%
18. Kai Wagner (PHI)
21
90
23.33%
19. Alex Roldan (SEA)
12
52
23.08%
20. DeJuan Jones (NE)
12
53
22.64%
Gudmundur Thórarinsson Brooks Lennon Carles Gil Aaron Herrera Boris Sekulic

