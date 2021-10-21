Report: Charlotte FC pass 15,000 season tickets sold for inaugural season

Enthusiasm is building for Charlotte FC to join Major League Soccer in 2022.
The latest evidence came in a report Wednesday from the Charlotte Business Journal that reveals the club has surpassed 15,000 confirmed season ticket sales for its inaugural season.
That would be roughly half of an expected 30,000- to 32,000-seat capacity for soccer at Bank of America Stadium, and immediately place the club's season-ticket bases among the larger ones in MLS.
It also continues the trend of enormous response from expansion fanbases in terms of season-ticket investments.
Austin FC sold out all of their season tickets by the summer of 2020, well before making their 2021 debut.
Around the same time, St. Louis CITY SC set a new league record in terms of season-ticket deposits more than two-and-a-half years before their scheduled debut in 2023.