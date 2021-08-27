Weekend Cheat Sheet: Your guide to Week 22, Heineken Rivalry Week edition

Andrew Wiebe is out for the Cheat Sheet this weekend, so the powers that be decided to rotate their lineup and sub me on. That way, if everything goes right, they can look like tactical geniuses by building up a stellar group of reserves. If everything goes wrong, they can just blame it on having to rest players due to the All-Star Game.

But hey – and I really need Crew fans and pretty much everyone else to remember this – at least there’s a title to defend. And really you don’t even have to defend it. It’s not going anywhere. It’s a dumb phrase. No one can take Lucas Zelarayan ’s performance against Seattle from you.

Now it’s been announced that Kevin Molino , their prize signing of the offseason, is out for the season and more with an ACL tear. That news coupled with last weekend’s last-minute loss to Seattle means we’ve reached the current low point of the Crew’s season. And a loss to Cincinnati – who haven’t won in 10 games but have technically only lost three times (!) – may put a shoddily-tied bow on a season that’s fallen well short of a title defense.

Every team has had injuries, some more than others obviously. Columbus’ list is certainly longer than any other heading into this weekend. But even if they haven’t been at full strength over their six-game losing streak or for much of the year, you would expect the defending MLS Cup champions to put up a bit more of a fight. However, they haven’t been remotely close to the team that smacked Seattle in MLS Cup at any point this season. In fact, the underlying numbers suggested they were going to run into a wall sometime soon. It just appears the wall has been reinforced a bit more heavily than expected.

Do I even need to recap at this point? The Crew ’s Peter Pan swan dive off the ledge has caught more than its fair share of rubbernecking. Not because I think most people are happy to see it. (I mean Cincy fans are, but there’s that whole thing about misery having social anxiety if they’re left alone at a party.) But because I think there’s genuine confusion about what’s gone wrong. When it comes to accidents, people want to understand how this car got lodged upside down into the top of this Arby’s. Not celebrate that the Arby’s is closed.

All that being said, I’m still not convinced they’ll be able to maintain this recent form. They still have a lot to prove as a team. But a win over the second-place team in the East and their biggest rival ( Orlando ) would go a long way toward proving me wrong.

In addition to being a positive presence internally, Neville’s external results are improving as well now. And they just might continue to get better. Inter Miami play the league’s second-easiest schedule by opponent points per game through their final 15 games. Five points from a playoff spot with two games in hand starts to feel pretty doable when you look at who they have left on the schedule.

Miami have won four of their last six, a run that seems to come down to two people in particular: Rodolfo Pizarro and Phil Neville. Pizarro due to the fact he’s picked up three goals in the last two games and his increasing success on the wing of a 3-4-3, and Neville for shifting to a 3-4-3 and keeping any holes in the raft plugged as best he can. Because for all of the things surrounding Inter Miami, Neville seems to be somewhat of a stabilizing force.

I don’t know if y’all … or anyone outside of south Florida has noticed, but Inter Miami have as many wins as Atlanta United, Columbus and the Red Bulls. Oh, and they’ve done it in two fewer games than Atlanta and the Crew. They’re safe and secure from most flammable materials inside a dumpster at this point. It’s still far from perfect. But we’re moving out of the realm of disaster.

WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 pm ET

WATCH ON: Univision, TUDN, Twitter

BetMGM odds: Atlanta (+115), Draw (+230), Nashville (+220)

I feel like I’m saying it every week now. “There’s a renewed sense of optimism in Atlanta.” But it’s not my fault that the renewed sense of optimism keeps getting renewed each week.

Rob Valentino’s phenomenal shift as interim manager came to a close last weekend with the best win of his tenure, a 2-1 road victory over a good D.C. United team. But we’re still not entirely sure how much of Atlanta’s turnaround has been smoke and mirrors.

That’s not to discredit all of or even most of it. Expected goals are up in Atlanta and expected goals allowed are down. Plus, simply watching the team for 10 seconds and comparing it to Gabriel Heinze’s tenure will tell you that things have clearly changed for the better. It’s just that Atlanta’s four straight wins have come against a broken Columbus team, a broken LAFC team, a broken Toronto team and a good-but-injured D.C. United team.

If you’re looking for a real barometer of the depth of this turnaround, you’ll get it tomorrow. Nashville are a far greater test than any of the last four games. And new manager Gonzalo Pineda will immediately get a genuine challenge in his first game in charge of Atlanta … and in his first game in charge of any team ever for that matter.

The good news in that case for Atlanta fans is that Pineda seems to understand the position the team is in. And not just on the field. He’s already working on developing positive relationships with the media and with team staff throughout the entire organization, holding meetings with every group at the club just to introduce himself. He even recorded a message in both Spanish and English for ticket holders to receive over the phone. Everyone from the top down needed a refresh in Atlanta and it seems like Pineda is intent on giving it.

On the field, things will stay largely the same. He’s already indicated a desire to continue with the back three Valentino implemented over this recent stretch and has said he doesn’t want to tweak too much. Why would you when things seem to be working so well?