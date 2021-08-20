Weekend Cheat Sheet: Your guide to Week 21, Heineken Rivalry Week edition

No point in writing a bunch of words again when you only care about the unscientific rankings. So here are my updated, sans-context, assume-I-hate-you-and-your-club MLS rivalry power rankings. You can see the changes since May 2020 in parentheses. You can tell me why I’m wrong on Twitter (andrew_wiebe) . My logic in putting these together is that I don’t abide by any.

Like a monkey banging on a keyboard, I jumped into Slack and excitedly pitched that very idea to my editors ahead of this weekend’s Heineken Rivalry Week . They, ever benevolent and kind, gently reminded me that I’d already written that column , a little more than a year ago. In my defense, May 2020 was a pandemic blur.

The Galaxy are surviving (and sometimes thriving) without Chicharito. The best thing that could happen for Vanney is for Dejan Joveljic to settle immediately and take over some of the goal-scoring load from own goal (and Rayan Raveloson ).

I don’t expect this to be the game Javier Hernandez returns, which continues to be a bummer. This calf injury is proving to be a real buzzkill. The Mexican legend was the far-and-away story of the first third of the regular season … and his momentum is just gone. It is what it is at this point.

I know it feels like a bit but Rayan Raveloson’s scoring rate since joining the Galaxy compared with his career is NUTS. -Galaxy: 5g in 10 games -Troyes: 6g in 90 games -Tours: 3g in 61 games Raveloson had scored more than once in a season ONE TIME pic.twitter.com/dakogDilGK

So there’s the context, now about those Cali Clasicos of old. Shea Salinas and Chris Wondolowski are still around, so some of the ingredients remain the same, but 1-0 wins by own goal and no-doubt blowouts aren’t going to get us back to Landon Donovan’s rivalry duality, Alan Gordon's back-post dunks or Stanford Stadium losing its ever-loving #$%&.

As for the Quakes , their last loss was nine games ago … to Chicharito and the Galaxy. How’s that for a quiet unbeaten streak? Why so quiet? Well, they’ve won just twice during that span, away against the Sounders and home against LAFC. This isn’t the 5-4 “What did I just watch?” San Jose of recent vintage. They haven’t been a part of a four-goal (or more) game since the first match of this streak, a 2-2 draw against Minnesota.

The Cali Clasico might be No. 7 in my current rankings, but it can climb. The game just has to deliver.

Outside of real, actionable, historic dislike between fans and players, what rivalries really need to thrive is a cohesive narrative – I know it’s my thing, but hear me out here – that everyone can process going into the match and through which the context is understood. For the Galaxy and San Jose, that’s always been the glitz, glam and stars/arrogance of the Galaxy vs. the everyman, “you don’t like us, but we like us, and we don’t need all that star-$#@%ing BS” vibes of the Quakes.

How Daniel Salloi can win MVP…

Every single time these teams play, I hope the Nicest Rivalry in Sports tag dies a grisly death. Screw being nice. I want Minnesota Mean. Give me Kansas City Kicks A**. Rivalries aren’t nice. They’re rivalries! Think Roger Espinoza was nice to Kyle Beckerman and Javi Morales and visa versa? Maybe we need some preseason action behind closed doors to really get this one popping.

That said, nice has a place in the world. An important one!

You can be nice at the tailgate when somebody with a different jersey on shows up. You can be nice to the opposing fan looking for a good place to go to get a beer and a bite after the game. You should be polite off the field, because at the end of the day it’s just 22 guys kicking a ball and we’re all just soccer fans looking for connection in this messed up world. But on the field? C’mon. No more Mr. Nice Guys.

Anyways, Daniel Salloi seems like a nice young man, the sort your mom likes but you know has an edgy side he brings out when moms aren’t paying attention. You know, like no-looking a goal in the playoffs (perhaps summoning a Soccer God curse in the process) or giddily filming Johnny Russell stomping and breaking Gianluca Busio’s windshield. Or literally anytime he’s within shooting or crossing range.