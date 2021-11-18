Weekend Cheat Sheet: Who has the edge in Round One playoff games?

The Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs are here. That means there's only four games this weekend but we're definitely going with quality over quantity from here on out. Every game has to have a winner, even if that means going to penalty kicks and even if that means Rodrigo Schlegel putting on the gloves to become MLS' unlikeliest hero .

Is it too much to expect another Schlegel-like moment in this year's Round One? Yeah, probably. But the utter wildness of the MLS postseason knows no bounds.

WHEN: Saturday, 2:30 pm ET

Saturday, 2:30 pm ET WATCH ON: Univision, TUDN, MLSsoccer.com & App

Univision, TUDN, MLSsoccer.com & App BetMGM odds: Philadelphia +115, New York +240, Draw +220

You know those fights in movies where one of the combatants suddenly seems trapped until they yank a lamp out of the plug or a picture off the wall and slam it over the other combatant’s head? That’s this game, but both teams are simultaneously the combatant trapped and eyeing a scattered collection of pool cues, urns and landline telephones that just might come in handy over the next few moments.

We know New York’s whole deal by this point. But Philadelphia, even if they don’t put in quite the same amount of leg work on defense or direct play in possession, absolutely love to clatter into you. The Red Bulls are first in tackles completed, but Philadelphia are just a few away in third. The Red Bulls are first of course in total successful pressing actions, but Philadelphia aren’t far away in fourth. The Red Bulls are last in pass completion percentage, but Philadelphia aren’t far behind in third-to-last. The Union have absolutely no issue with a team trying to turn the game into a 10-car pileup in the middle of a circle-eight track enduro race.

It’s going to be a mess. And to get out of that mess, both teams are going to have to do whatever’s necessary. Score a goal after tripping over an untied shoelace and having a panicked defender kick the ball off your face? You take that all day in this one. Especially considering the fact that “scoring” hasn’t necessarily been “a thing” for either of these teams for a lot of the year.