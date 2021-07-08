Wednesday Takeaways: What we learned from Week 12's action

If the Sounders fans in your life are bordering on unbearable, welcome to the club. Just know there is no end in sight, because as good as this team has been to start 2021 – you already know who sits atop the Supporters’ Shield standings, shattering the “Seattle starts slow” narrative – they are likely to get even better (much better, somehow?) as their debilitating (you would think, at least) injury list slowly clears.