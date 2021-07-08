Seattle Sounders "proud" of breaking MLS record but have sights set on bigger goals

The native of the nearby Seattle suburb of Federal Way said that the group is excited to be the new record-bearers, but added that the over-arching goal is ensure they maintain this form down the stretch run of the season and into the playoffs.

“But we want to make sure this form continues, but not only through the next five to 10 games, but when it’s really important when it comes to the last few games of the season, getting on a run and going into the playoffs in full force,” he continued. “So this is an amazing run, we still have a lot to learn, we still have a lot of things to tighten and hopefully we can continue this run as long as we can and hopefully it’s towards the end of the year.”