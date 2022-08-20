Weary Seattle Sounders show spirit in wild Galaxy draw: "Our team still has fight left"

Controversial finish

Video Review spotted a Nick DePuy header caroming off Xavier Arreaga ’s hand in the Sounders penalty box in the 88th minute, referee Victor Rivas eventually pointing to the spot despite the harsh luck of the Seattle defender having little chance of preventing the mid-air contact. Substitute Dejan Joveljic fired home the equalizer in injury time, saving the Galaxy’s blushes and snatching two points away from the visitors.

“Look, by the letter of the law, they got it right,” acknowledged Schmetzer. “But the problem with the law is that if you look behind Xavi when the ball hit his arm – and the ball will hit his arm, his arm wasn't moving towards the ball – we had two defenders there, so even if the ball would have gone past Xavi or there would have been something, our guys would have cleaned it up. There was no Galaxy player behind him. So there was no real negating of the advantage, so to speak.