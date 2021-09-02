Wear a smile on your chest: Defender Nkosi Tafari partners with FC Dallas Foundation on :) shirts

FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari had a simple, positive tweet following what remains one of the statement wins for the squad this season: A 2-1 win at Sporting Kansas City on July 31. The :) he sent out has become an FC Dallas calling card since then, with the smile used by the club's social media team and fans to celebrate wins.

Now, the club has announced that Tafari is partnering with the FC Dallas Foundation and Soccer90 to launch :) t-shirts. According to an FC Dallas press release, "Proceeds from the sale of the shirts will benefit the FC Dallas Foundation which supports programs that promote education, health and wellness to empower youth across North Texas."

The navy blue shirt features a :) on the front and an FC Dallas logo on the back, and it reflects the center back's default disposition.

"I’m always smiling. I always try to get people to smile every day regardless of what I do," said Tafari of the tweet that launched the emoticon trend. "We had won against Sporting Kansas City, our first win on the road this season. I tweeted the smiley emoticon when I got back to the locker room after the match. Then, (FC Dallas defender) Bressan replied. The next thing you know, here we are."