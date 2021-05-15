"We were robbed": NYCFC coach Deila on controversial no-goal call vs. Toronto 

New York City FC head coach Ronny Deila was left deeply frustrated after his team surrendered a 1-0 lead at home to Toronto FC and had to settle for a 1-1 draw following two controversial second-half refereeing decisions.

NYCFC's opening goal in the 53rd minute from Jesus Medina looked for a moment to have been added to by the Paraguayan in the 70th minute when Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono's attempted kicked clearance out of his hands struck the back of Medina and found its way into the net.

Referee David Gantar, though, awarded a free-kick to Toronto after ruling that Medina, who jumped in an apparent attempt to block the clearance, had impended the Toronto goalkeeper. Deila was adamant the right call had not been made.