“We’re going to qualify”: Canada look to avoid upset against Trinidad & Tobago

It took a simple meeting on the training pitch shortly before Canada ’s most important match since the 2022 World Cup to signify the team’s transition to a new generation.

Interim head coach Mauro Biello pulled the squad aside and tipped Stephen Eustáquio to captain Les Rouges. With recent captains Milan Borjan and Atiba Hutchinson no longer with the group, Eustáquio will lead the CanMNT into Saturday’s test against Trinidad & Tobago, a one-game playoff to reach the 2024 Copa América (4 pm ET | OneSoccer, Paramount+).

The winner of the qualifier not only books a spot in the prestigious tournament held this summer across the United States, but also an opening match on June 20 against Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi and Argentina at Atlanta United’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“He ticks all the boxes,” Biello explained to media about naming the FC Porto midfielder as captain. “If you look at his career and what he’s gone through, he joined Canada four or five years ago and he’s been able to grow in this team. He’s experienced a World Cup. He’s playing at the highest level in the Champions League.”

While Canada boast several top-tier players, including former Vancouver Whitecaps starlet Alphonso Davies and one of Europe’s top scorers in Lille’s Jonathan David, having Eustáquio lead the team from the midfield is a critical call, even as Davies told media he was ready to embrace a bigger leadership role.

“There’s a calmness about Steph that I like and that I think will be extremely important in a game like this,” Biello said, noting Eustáquio’s status is just for the single match for now, but could continue in the future. “He leads by example. He’s someone that has the respect of the group, he’s well-liked. … He has all the qualities to be that leader that we need.”

Eustáquio carries undoubted swagger, but Canada are entering a match where they look to avoid another chapter in a long history of disappointing performances in critical moments.

"We have to make sure that doesn't happen,” the new skipper said when asked about Trinidad & Tobago’s potential upset. “There's no room for disappointment, there's just room for improvement, and we're going to qualify tomorrow."