"We’ll bring more": Houston Dynamo assure reinforcements beyond DP Sebastián Ferreira

Ferreira arrives as a Designated Player from Club Libertad Asunción in Paraguay, a 23-year-old who’s breaking into his country’s national team. Naturally, everyone in Houston hopes he’s their next top goalscorer after the heydays of Brian Ching, Mauro Manotas and Alberth Elis, the latter now shining for Ligue 1 side Bordeaux and Honduras.

But where could reinforcements come for Houston, a club that hasn’t made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs since 2017? New head coach Paulo Nagamura referenced a winger and a midfielder in his own remarks, speaking two weeks removed from vowing an identity restoration at the PNC Stadium side.

“Definitely we are going to be looking to add some quality players, hopefully in the near future,” said Nagamura, who joins from the Sporting Kansas City organization. “I don’t think this is a one-man show with the signing of Sebastian. I think we all know that pieces need to be added, but we are going to have to do it at the right time and in the right way.”