"We have to be patient": David Beckham evaluates where Inter Miami CF stand for 2022

The first two seasons on the field for Inter Miami CF fell short of the club's enormous ambitions.

“I’ve learned in the last few years to have a little bit of patience, which I don’t have much of," co-owner David Beckham said during a virtual press conference on Friday.

Last season saw a new front office and coaching staff arrive, but a roster in flux finished 11th in the Eastern Conference standings and well outside the postseason picture.

In Year 1, Miami snuck into the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs that were expanded due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but were blown out by fellow expansion side Nashville SC .

Miami replaced those outbound players with the likes of USMNT right back DeAndre Yedlin and Jamaica international Damion Lowe to boost a new-look backline. Others include more dynamic, younger options in attack like U22 Initiative signings Leonardo Campana and Emerson Rodríguez , plus Brazilian center mid Jean Mota to partner his compatriot Gregore in the midfield.

“Roster-building is the most challenging aspect of playing in this league," CEO and managing owner Jorge Mas said.

Sporting director Chris Henderson and his staff moved on from 17 players. That's almost a full matchday squad! It wasn't just bottom-of-the-roster players, but most of the club's top-earners from 2021 with Rodolfo Pizarro , Blaise Matuidi, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez , Nico Figal, Julian Carranza , Ryan Shawcross and Lewis Morgan all departing.

Whether or not the season ends with a playoff appearance, Miami's offseason has been widely lauded. They got out of several cumbersome deals from their first two seasons and moved on from players who didn't stylistically fit manager Phil Neville's ethos, all while dealing with sanctions following a league investigation that uncovered roster compliance violations from 2020 .

That said, both Mas and Beckham continued preaching the long view.

“Things take time, we have to be patient," Beckham said. "But will we have it too much longer? Of course not, because we’re winners and have high expectations. … We’re looking forward to this season, we’ve made the changes we needed to. We believe in this team and these players.”

Henderson and Neville are entering their second year together, hoping to provide some continuity to a club that has known nothing but turbulence over the first couple years.