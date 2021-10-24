"We are going for the Cup": Colorado Rapids aim big after clinching playoff spot

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

The Colorado Rapids clinched an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth Saturday night thanks to a 2-0 win over the Portland Timbers at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

And now that the club's first goal has been achieved, it’s time to focus on even loftier ones.

"The truth is I’m very happy to do it here at home. Happy for all my teammates that grinded, fought,” Braian Galvan said. "We have highs and lows, but here we are. What we fought so hard and dreamed for since the beginning of the year in preseason, here we are. I always say, we are going for the Cup.”

Although few pundits predicted Colorado would be an MLS Cup contender, the Rapids have arrived as one. They enter their final three 2021 regular-season games locked in a three-team battle for the Western Conference's top spot – three points behind first-place Seattle and tied on points with Sporting Kansas City. By no means are the Rapids backing their way into the postseason.

“I’m really, really happy for them because we’re not here by luck. We’re here because they earned it,” head coach Robin Fraser said. “For that, I’m really, really excited. But as you said, that’s the first goal. We have a couple of other goals we want to address here. But just to get here and to be in the playoffs is certainly a gratifying feeling. Again, just really proud of the group.”

Galvan played provider in the playoff clincher with a pair of assists, including on Dominque Badji's opening goal, his second in as many games. It helped Colorado book their postseason ticket in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2010-11.

“We’re very happy to make it to the playoffs one more year with this group,” Diego Rubio said. “This is a family. We just play for each other like we always say. It’s not just by saying that, we actually do. Every guy who steps on the field gives everything, tries to do the best for this team and we were able to show that today.”

Colorado Rapids

