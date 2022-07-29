Wayne Rooney to make DC United coaching debut Sunday vs. Orlando City

“He’ll be patrolling the sidelines this weekend and we’re looking forward to that,” Ashton said in his matchday-2 press conference. “A little more normalcy involved.”

Chad Ashton has overseen D.C. United on an interim basis until Rooney was available, just like from when the club parted ways with Hernan Losada on April 20 . In the new set-up, Ashton will return to an assistant role.

The Black-and-Red hired Rooney on July 12 , but he watched their next three league matches and a friendly vs. Bayern Munich from afar as the paperwork process unfolded.

After getting his work visa approved, head coach Wayne Rooney will lead his first D.C. United match on Sunday when Orlando City SC visit Audi Field (5 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

Rooney previously coached Derby County in England’s second division, helping them stave off relegation in 2020-21 before a points deduction contributed to their drop after their 2021-22 campaign.

He enters a challenge of a different ilk though still of significant value, as D.C. are bottom of the Eastern Conference and overall league tables with 18 points from 20 matches (5W-12L-3D record).

With 14 regular-season games to go and 10 points off the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pace, an uphill climb certainly awaits Rooney upon his MLS return. But the 36-year-old, harboring Premier League ambitions, has a canvas to reshape the club he played for from 2018-19.