Wayne Rooney evaluates DC United’s 2022 season, transfer needs: “Let's be realistic”

“I knew the difficulties we'd have and where the season was,” Rooney said. “Of course I knew that and I think we felt if I could come in and get a run of form there's a possibility of making playoffs. I think that's gone. Let's be realistic on that.”

The result moved D.C. to 1W-4L-1D since Rooney officially took over on the sidelines, and he feels this setback put the nail in the coffin of Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs hopes.

But the Manchester United and England national team legend got a clear-eyed look at just how steep the uphill climb may be, as his Black-and-Red suffered a 6-0 loss at home to the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union on Saturday evening.

13 - @PhilaUnion outscored D.C. United, 13-0, in two meetings this season, the largest goal difference by one team against another in a single @MLS regular season (prev. record +10, multiple teams). Lopsided. pic.twitter.com/Jh2zBr7Ag7

The Black-and-Red are bottom of the overall league table and 12 points adrift of the East’s playoff line with eight matches to go. They aren’t mathematically eliminated, but Rooney feels the writing is on the wall and requires even more roster reinforcements heading into the winter and 2023 campaign.

“The important thing is to build a squad who can compete,” Rooney said. “Of course we need more players. I know that. I think the owners know that. We have to keep trying to build and I have to keep trying to push these players from now till the end of the season to make sure we improve. And then I have to push the owners in January to get players in who can compete in this league.”

D.C. were among the busiest clubs during MLS’s Secondary Transfer Window (ended Aug. 4), most notably bringing in two Designated Players to feature alongside Taxi Fountas: midfielder Victor Pálsson from Bundesliga side Schalke and striker Christian Benteke from Premier League side Crystal Palace. Benteke’s yet to debut since his deadline-day arrival, but Rooney is optimistic that chance will arise next Sunday when visiting Atlanta United (4 pm ET | Univision, TUDN, Twitter).

With the roster in flux and injuries mounting, Rooney pointed to a competition difference between his time back home and in MLS.