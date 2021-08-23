Watch MLS' and Liga MX's top FIFA 21 players face off in an All-Star Game preview

Before MLS' best take on Liga MX's best in Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game presented by Target (9:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TSN, TVA Sports), two premier eMLS players warmed us up in a FIFA Ultimate Team challenge.

eMLS Cup reigning champion Chris Holly (New York City FC) faced eLiga MX reigning champion Rapid Bunny (San Luis) in a clash between their respective countries' top two competitors. EA Sports will drop MLS and Liga MX official All-Star jerseys in-game exclusively in the Pro FIFA Players’ accounts who set up their rosters on FUT’s mode.