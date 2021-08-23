Watch MLS' and Liga MX's top FIFA 21 players face off in an All-Star Game preview

Before MLS' best take on Liga MX's best in Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game presented by Target (9:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TSN, TVA Sports), two premier eMLS players warmed us up in a FIFA Ultimate Team challenge.
eMLS Cup reigning champion Chris Holly (New York City FC) faced eLiga MX reigning champion Rapid Bunny (San Luis) in a clash between their respective countries' top two competitors. EA Sports will drop MLS and Liga MX official All-Star jerseys in-game exclusively in the Pro FIFA Players’ accounts who set up their rosters on FUT’s mode.
As an added bonus, the video below is voiced by FOX’s Alexi Lalas and Univision’s Enrique “Perro '' Bermudez, who provided commentary in both English and Spanish. Check out the full wrap of the action.