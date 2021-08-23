eMLS

Watch MLS' and Liga MX's top FIFA 21 players face off in an All-Star Game preview

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Before MLS' best take on Liga MX's best in Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game presented by Target (9:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TSN, TVA Sports), two premier eMLS players warmed us up in a FIFA Ultimate Team challenge.

eMLS Cup reigning champion Chris Holly (New York City FC) faced eLiga MX reigning champion Rapid Bunny (San Luis) in a clash between their respective countries' top two competitors. EA Sports will drop MLS and Liga MX official All-Star jerseys in-game exclusively in the Pro FIFA Players’ accounts who set up their rosters on FUT’s mode.

As an added bonus, the video below is voiced by FOX’s Alexi Lalas and Univision’s Enrique “Perro '' Bermudez, who provided commentary in both English and Spanish. Check out the full wrap of the action.

MLS All-Star Game eMLS

LA Galaxy take emphatic win in the 2021 eMLS All-Star Challenge presented by McDonald’s
Chicago Fire FC eMLS rep Kid M3mito wins FIFA 21 Global Series North American Qualifier No. 4
FC Cincinnati's Fiddle, D.C. United's KingCJO make US eNational Team

MLS All-Star 'keeper Matt Turner talks Revs' Shield hopes, Euro ambitions and more
MLS All-Star 'keeper Matt Turner talks Revs' Shield hopes, Euro ambitions and more
Columbus Crew sign former Ligue 1 defender Steven Moreira 
Inter Miami CF's Rodolfo Pizarro named Week 21 MLS Player of the Week
The favorites, challengers and who to watch during All-Star Skills Challenge pres. by AT&T 5G
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week - MLS Week 21
Crossbar Challenge presented by Gillette
Passing Challenge presented by Crest
Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G
Touch Challenge presented by Old Spice
