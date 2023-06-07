WATCH: Alvaro Barreal's stunning golazo in US Open Cup quarterfinals

Did he really just do that?
Alvaro Barreal scored arguably the goal of the US Open Cup this season as he helped FC Cincinnati defeat the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and book a berth in the semifinals.
The Argentine midfielder latched onto an outswinging corner kick by Lucho Acosta and hit an audacious left-footed full volley perfectly, doubling the Garys lead in the 71st minute.
Barreal then turned playmaker on FC Cincinnati's final goal, with Santiago Arias connecting on his corner kick and powering his header into the net in second-half stoppage time.