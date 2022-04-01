Walker Zimmerman relishing USMNT's World Cup matchup with England star Harry Kane

The two-time MLS Defender of the Year has established a strong partnership with Atlanta United 's Miles Robinson , and Zimmerman said their chemistry is improving all the time. The goal now is to ensure they remain in top form in the lead-up to the World Cup and maintain those roles when the games start.

"Miles and I have gotten to get a good run of games in together," Zimmerman said. "I guess it really started in Gold Cup and continued through qualifying, we had a couple friendlies before that. But he's a great center-back partner. We know his skill set, we know his ability to defend in space, his athleticism to win challenges and track people down. He does a great job, he's had a great qualifying cycle. And now speaking with him the challenge is: Hey, it doesn't matter what we've done, we have to continue our form, play well at the club level if we want to get a shot at this."