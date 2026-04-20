Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 8

Vote here for your AT&T Goal of the Matchday.

Golazos came from Mile High right down to the lakes throughout Matchday 8.

Lionel Messi: The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner netted a perfectly-placed game-winning strike in a standout showing to lead Inter Miami to a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rapids.

Nicolás Fernández Mercau: The New York City FC midfielder smashed a rocket of a shot into the top-right corner in The Pigeons' 2-1 loss to Charlotte FC.

Rafael Navarro: Side-stepping and weaving his way through defenders, Navarro's nifty dribble and finish pulled Colorado to within one during their 3-2 loss to Miami.