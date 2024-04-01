Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 7

The AT&T Goal of the Matchday offerings for Matchday 7 fit nicely in an Easter basket, providing sweet and savory treats. Cast your vote here.
David Martínez: The 18-year-old Venezuelan winger split a pair of defenders before slipping a left-footed shot inside the far post, giving LAFC a second-half lead at Colorado. Martínez celebrated his first MLS goal with a cup of tea.
Djordje Mihailovic: It appeared Martínez’s goal might be the winner for LAFC until Mihailovic went beast mode in the late stages. The USMNT midfielder's brace led the Rapids to a 3-2 victory, including a perfectly-placed equalizing free kick from the edge of the 18-yard box.
Jake Davis: After a settling touch on Willy Agada’s pass, Davis let fly a long-distance golazo tucked into the corner netting, the winner in Sporting Kansas City’s 3-1 victory at Toronto FC.
Aníbal Godoy: It’s best to get on your bike after all that Easter candy, and that’s just what Godoy did. The veteran Panamanian midfielder latched onto Jacob Shaffelburg’s cross with a bicycle kick from 12 yards out, giving Nashville SC a halftime lead in a 2-2 draw with Columbus Crew.