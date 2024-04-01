Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 7

The AT&T Goal of the Matchday offerings for Matchday 7 fit nicely in an Easter basket, providing sweet and savory treats. Cast your vote here .

David Martínez: The 18-year-old Venezuelan winger split a pair of defenders before slipping a left-footed shot inside the far post, giving LAFC a second-half lead at Colorado. Martínez celebrated his first MLS goal with a cup of tea.

Djordje Mihailovic: It appeared Martínez’s goal might be the winner for LAFC until Mihailovic went beast mode in the late stages. The USMNT midfielder's brace led the Rapids to a 3-2 victory, including a perfectly-placed equalizing free kick from the edge of the 18-yard box.