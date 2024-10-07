Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 37

Decision Day is near, so every goal has added value with AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees for Matchday 37 helping teams push for an Audi MLS Cup Playoff spot, improve their positioning, or perhaps break an MLS record. Vote here for your favorite.

Leo Campana: Inter Miami CF can still set the MLS regular season points record thanks to Campana, who took Luis Suarez’s cross off his thigh and volleyed home a stoppage-time winner in a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC.

Pedro Santos: D.C. United is surging toward the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and Santos is helping steer them there. The veteran ran onto a loose ball in the box and unleashed a stunning first-time golazo to open the scoring in a 2-1 win over the New England Revolution.

Luciano Acosta: The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP reminded the league why he’s considered elite with a sublime near-post strike to increase his goal contributions to 33 (14g/19a) this season.

Gabriel Pec: The Brazilian made it 29 goal contributions with his 15th goal of the season, taking a Riqui Puig pass down and darting to the goal before firing in a low-post finish during the Galaxy's 2-1 victory over Austin FC.

