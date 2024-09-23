Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 34

The golazos were flowing on Matchday 34 with free kicks, acrobatics, last-minute strikes and more. Vote now for the AT&T Goal of the Matchday.

Edwin Mosquera: Mosquera entered the match in stoppage time and made an instant impact, curling a brilliant strike into the upper right corner to give Atlanta United a late 2-1 lead over the New York Red Bulls.

Luca Orellano: A familiar name in the Goal of the Matchday nominees, Orellano fired a perfectly-placed free kick past the outstretched palm of Joe Willis to level the score in FC Cincinnati's 2-2 draw at Nashville SC.

Evander: The Portland Timbers No. 10 continued his MVP-caliber form, scoring a bar-down free kick from long range which left Gavin Beavers rooted to the spot in Portland's wild 3-3 draw at Real Salt Lake.