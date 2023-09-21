Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 33

Midweek MLS action means midweek MLS golazos. Matchday 33 was no exception, and we've got four AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday candidates for your consideration.

Facundo Farías: Inter Miami CF's summer U22 Initiative signing continued his red-hot scoring form Wednesday night, netting for the third straight game with a kung-fu volley inside the box that paved the way for a convincing 4-0 win over Toronto FC, despite the early exits of Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba.

Robert Taylor: Messi's 37th-minute replacement, Taylor, made the most of his chance off the bench with a 2g/1a performance. His shining moment came on his first tally on the night, with the 28-year-old Finnish international cutting across the edge of the box before firing a right-footed blast past goalkeeper Tomás Romero.

Benjamin Cremaschi: Not to be outdone by his Miami teammates, Benjamin Cremaschi also got into the golazo-scoring act against Toronto with a lethal counterattack that he both started and finished.

Kwadwo Opoku: The Secondary Transfer Window acquisition from LAFC showed why CF Montréal paid nearly $2 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) for his talents, capping a skillful solo run with a left-footed blast from distance in CFMTL's 1-1 draw with Supporters' Shield-leading FC Cincinnati.

