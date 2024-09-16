Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 32

MLSsoccer staff

Golazos mean a bit more down the stretch drive, as we repeatedly saw during Matchday 32. Vote now for the AT&T Goal of the Matchday.

Rafael Santos: As Orlando City SC continued their push for a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference, Rafael Santos' left-footed rocket ignited a 3-0 victory over the New England Revolution.

Lionel Messi: The GOAT made his triumphant return with 2g/1a in Inter Miami CF's 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union, including a 26th-minute equalizer where Lionel Messi cut back to his right foot and deposited a clinical finish.

Edwin Cerrillo: The LA Galaxy clinched an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth in dramatic fashion, rallying to beat LAFC, 4-2, in an El Tráfico for the ages. Along the way, Edwin Cerrillo leveled the match with a rising long-range golazo.

Riqui Puig: The former FC Barcelona midfielder had his imprint all over the Galaxy’s stunning win. After supplying two assists, Riqui Puig put the finishing touches on the comeback victory by taking a feed from Marco Reus and firing past a rooted Hugo Lloris.

