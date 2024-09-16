Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 32

Golazos mean a bit more down the stretch drive, as we repeatedly saw during Matchday 32. Vote now for the AT&T Goal of the Matchday.

Lionel Messi: The GOAT made his triumphant return with 2g/1a in Inter Miami CF's 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Union, including a 26th-minute equalizer where Lionel Messi cut back to his right foot and deposited a clinical finish.

Edwin Cerrillo: The LA Galaxy clinched an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth in dramatic fashion, rallying to beat LAFC, 4-2, in an El Tráfico for the ages. Along the way, Edwin Cerrillo leveled the match with a rising long-range golazo.