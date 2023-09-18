Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 32

Goal of the Matchday

Matchday 32 submissions for AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday had it all: thunderous shots, top-notch skill and intricate set-ups.

Leonardo Campana: Inter Miami CF's No. 9 remained red-hot with a brace in their 5-2 defeat at Atlanta United, including a golazo that opened the scoring at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. After Dixon Arroyo's long-range blast struck the woodwork, Campana pounced with a deft touch over Miles Robinson's head before volleying home out of midair.

José Martínez: Bangers only? That must be Martínez's mantra, as the Venezuelan international midfielder unleashed a 30-yard screamer that began the Philadelphia Union's 2-2 draw vs. FC Cincinnati and gave the MLS All-Star three goals on the season.

Corey Baird: Houston Dynamo FC channeled joga bonito in their 1-1 draw vs. Western Conference leaders St. Louis CITY SC. Baird provided the finishing touch on a beautiful pass-and-move sequence in the box, heading home after Amine Bassi's far-post cross.

Deandre Kerr: Sometimes the pass is more beautiful than the finish, and that might be the case after Lorenzo Insigne's sublime one-touch through ball in a 2-1 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC. But don't lose sight of Kerr's composure; the homegrown forward's breakaway-style finish was harder than it looked.

