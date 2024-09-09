Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 31

Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

So few games, yet so many golazos. That was the story of MLS Matchday 31. Vote now for the AT&T Goal of the Matchday award.

Simon Becher: Becher salvaged a 2-2 draw for St. Louis CITY at New England with a sliding first-time finish from inside the box.

Andrew Gutman: The veteran left back hit a beauty of a volley from distance in Chicago's 2-1 loss vs. D.C. United.

Alan Pulido: "Puligol" honored his nickname in classy fashion, controlling the ball with his head before firing a strike past RBNY goalkeeper Ryan Meara from close range.

Albert Rusnák: Rusnák scored his first career hat-trick in Seattle's 4-0 rout of the Columbus Crew. The Slovakian midfielder got things started with a stunning free kick that opened the floodgates for the Sounders at Lower.com Field.

