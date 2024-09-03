Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 30

Whether you prefer your goals scored from inside the box or from the other side of midfield, Matchday 30 had a little bit of everything. Vote now for the AT&T Goal of the Matchday award.

Luca Orellano: The Argentine wingback did it again. For a second time this season, Orellano scored a jaw-dropping goal from beyond midfield, launching a dead ball from well inside his own half of the pitch over CF Montréal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois in FC Cincinnati’s bounceback 4-1 victory.

Facundo Torres: The Uruguayan Designated Player struck for a brace in Orlando City SC’s 3-0 win over Nashville SC, including putting the finishing touches on a sensational team effort with a flying finish in the box.