Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 30

Whether you prefer your goals scored from inside the box or from the other side of midfield, Matchday 30 had a little bit of everything. Vote now for the AT&T Goal of the Matchday award.
Luca Orellano: The Argentine wingback did it again. For a second time this season, Orellano scored a jaw-dropping goal from beyond midfield, launching a dead ball from well inside his own half of the pitch over CF Montréal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois in FC Cincinnati’s bounceback 4-1 victory.
Pedro Vite: The Ecuadorian international played a quick combination with Ryan Gauld before smashing a first-time shot from 24 yards out beyond a rooted Brad Stuver to lift Vancouver Whitecaps FC to a 1-0 road win over Austin FC.
Facundo Torres: The Uruguayan Designated Player struck for a brace in Orlando City SC’s 3-0 win over Nashville SC, including putting the finishing touches on a sensational team effort with a flying finish in the box.
Mikael Uhre: The Danish forward got the party started in the fourth minute for the Philadelphia Union, cutting inside a defender before depositing his low shot from outside the box inside the near post during a 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls.