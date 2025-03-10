Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 3

Youth was served in Matchday 3, with all four nominees for AT&T Goal of the Matchday age 26 and younger. As always, vote here for your favorite.

Paul Rothrock: In a game with seven goals, Rothrock’s was the best, a blistering low shot from distance off a quickly taken corner kick by Albert Rusnák in the Seattle Sounders’ 5-2 victory over LAFC. It was the midfielder’s first goal of the campaign.

Jovan Lukic: The Serbian midfielder opened his MLS account in style with a thunderous first-time strike off the far post in stoppage time, putting the finishing touches on the Philadelphia Union’s 2-0 win at the New England Revolution and continuing the club's perfect start (3W-0L-0D).

Tadeo Allende: The Argentine forward capitalized 16 seconds into the second half, controlling a long service on the right side, linking up with Luis Suárez on a superb give-and-go and firing past Charlotte FC goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina in a 1-0 home win for Inter Miami CF.