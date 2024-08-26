Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 29

MLSsoccer staff

The MLS regular season returned with a vengeance on Matchday 29, and so did the golazos. Vote now for the AT&T Goal of the Matchday award.

Albert Rusnák: The Slovakian midfielder secured Seattle's 3-2 win at Minnesota United with a well-struck shot from distance that beat Dayne St. Clair at the near post.

Hugo Cuypers: Chicago's club-record signing took on two defenders before unleashing a curling strike that sparked a 2-2 comeback draw at New York City FC.

Evander: The Brazilian's free-kick golazo deep into second-half stoppage time salvaged a wild 4-4 draw for the Portland Timbers against St. Louis CITY SC.

Rémi Walter: Sporting Kansas City dropped three goals on Orlando in a lopsided 3-0 victory, none more impressive than Walter's left-footed blast in the game's final moments.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday Matchday

Related Stories

LAFC's Mateusz Bogusz wins Goal of the Matchday 
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 28
Philadelphia Union's Quinn Sullivan wins Goal of the Matchday 
More News
More News
Team of the Matchday: Hartel, Langoni & Reus delight in MLS debuts 
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: Hartel, Langoni & Reus delight in MLS debuts 
US Open Cup semifinals: How to watch, stream on MLS Season Pass

US Open Cup semifinals: How to watch, stream on MLS Season Pass
Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?

Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs: What should you know?
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 29
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 29
Your Monday Kickoff: Are Columbus enjoying the best run in MLS history?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: Are Columbus enjoying the best run in MLS history?
Video
Video
Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:25

Must-see golazos! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis CITY: Were big calls correct?
6:34
Instant Replay

Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis CITY: Were big calls correct?
WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 29!
25:15

WATCH: Every goal from Matchday 29!
Cucho Hernández delivers another trophy for Columbus Crew
1:58
Leagues Cup Wrap-Up

Cucho Hernández delivers another trophy for Columbus Crew