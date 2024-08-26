Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 29

The MLS regular season returned with a vengeance on Matchday 29, and so did the golazos. Vote now for the AT&T Goal of the Matchday award.
Albert Rusnák: The Slovakian midfielder secured Seattle's 3-2 win at Minnesota United with a well-struck shot from distance that beat Dayne St. Clair at the near post.
Hugo Cuypers: Chicago's club-record signing took on two defenders before unleashing a curling strike that sparked a 2-2 comeback draw at New York City FC.
Evander: The Brazilian's free-kick golazo deep into second-half stoppage time salvaged a wild 4-4 draw for the Portland Timbers against St. Louis CITY SC.
Rémi Walter: Sporting Kansas City dropped three goals on Orlando in a lopsided 3-0 victory, none more impressive than Walter's left-footed blast in the game's final moments.