Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 28

MLSsoccer staff

MLS All-Star Week is upon us, but only after golazos rained down in Matchday 28. Vote now for the latest AT&T Goal of the Matchday award.

Mateusz Bogusz: LAFC's commanding 3-0 win at Seattle Sounders FC included a long-range volley from Bogusz, who caught Stefan Frei in no-man's land.

Griffin Dorsey: Houston Dynamo FC's right back scored twice in a wild 4-3 win at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, including a left-footed curler from atop the 18-yard box.

Brad Smith: After being played through by Sebastián Ferreira, Smith unleashed a left-footed blast that ignited Houston's comeback victory at Vancouver's BC Place.

Joseph Paintsil: A sumptuous through ball from Diego Fagúndez was capped by Paintsil's close-range finish, helping the LA Galaxy to a 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers.

Your Sunday Kickoff: No Messi, no problem! Inter Miami take Supporters’ Shield lead
LAFC send "very important signal" with Seattle rout

Houston Dynamo win thriller at Vancouver: "That was just a wild game"

Lionel Messi: Inter Miami honor Argentine legend's 45 trophies

Your Saturday Kickoff: Are the Sounders back? They can prove it vs. LAFC
