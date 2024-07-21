Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 28

MLS All-Star Week is upon us, but only after golazos rained down in Matchday 28. Vote now for the latest AT&T Goal of the Matchday award.
Mateusz Bogusz: LAFC's commanding 3-0 win at Seattle Sounders FC included a long-range volley from Bogusz, who caught Stefan Frei in no-man's land.
Griffin Dorsey: Houston Dynamo FC's right back scored twice in a wild 4-3 win at Vancouver Whitecaps FC, including a left-footed curler from atop the 18-yard box.
Brad Smith: After being played through by Sebastián Ferreira, Smith unleashed a left-footed blast that ignited Houston's comeback victory at Vancouver's BC Place.
Joseph Paintsil: A sumptuous through ball from Diego Fagúndez was capped by Paintsil's close-range finish, helping the LA Galaxy to a 3-2 win over the Portland Timbers.