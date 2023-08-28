Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 28

Matchday 28's busy 14-game slate produced world-class goals of all varieties. Here are the top four nominated for AT&T 5G Goal of the Matchday.

Xande Silva: Atlanta United look rejuvenated after Leagues Cup, and a big reason why is their summer signings from the Secondary Transfer Window. One of those newcomers, Silva, scored a top-class goal to open ATL's 4-0 win over Nashville SC, first-timing a booming cross from Thiago Almada into the back of the net.

Saba Lobjanidze: Silva may have begun Atlanta's rout of Nashville, but another summer signing, Lobjanidze, ended it. The Georgian international executed two backheels in an absurd give-and-go(-and-go) passing sequence with Almada to score the Five Stripes' fourth and final goal of the night.

Lionel Messi: Speaking of insane give-and-gos, the pass Messi hit to teammate Benjamin Cremaschi was simply not from this planet – so much so it seemed to stun the New York Red Bulls into not tracking the GOAT's ensuing run towards the six-yard box, allowing for an uncontested tap-in. Messi's superstar teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba also played pivotal roles in the artful build to the 2-0 sealer.

Erik Thommy: If long-range blasts are more your thing than intricate build-up, Sporting Kansas City midfielder Thommy has you covered. He belted a near-post banger that gave San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Daniel no chance in a 3-0 rout with Audi MLS Cup Playoffs implications.