LAFC sign Ryan Hollingshead to contract extension

LAFC have signed defender Ryan Hollingshead to a contract extension through 2027, the club announced Friday.

The MLS veteran joined LAFC via trade ahead of the 2022 season after spending eight years with FC Dallas.

Since then, Hollingshead has produced 20 goals and 13 assists in 173 appearances across all competitions while helping the Black & Gold win the MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double in 2022 and 2024 US Open Cup.

Hollingshead leads all active MLS defenders in career goals (31) and is tied for second-most goals all time by an MLS defender.

“We’re thrilled to have come to terms with Ryan on another extension,” said co-president & general manager John Thorrington.

“Ryan is a valued veteran and fully earned this extension through his consistency and team-first attitude. He leads by example, raises the standard every day, and delivers in big moments.