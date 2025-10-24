MLS completes 200th MLS NEXT Pro signing

MLS NEXT Pro, Major League Soccer's affiliate league, recently achieved a noteworthy milestone by completing 200 MLS first-team signings.
Launched in March 2022, MLS NEXT Pro has become a vital professional development league within the MLS ecosystem and U.S. Soccer pyramid, helping bridge the gap between elite youth platforms and the professional ranks for top prospects.
MLS NEXT Pro alumni have stood out not only in MLS, but in competitions such as Leagues Cup, US Open Cup, the Concacaf Gold Cup and more.
200 MLS first-team signings – by the numbers:
- Academy products: 110 (55%)
- Countries represented (by birthplace):
- United States (130, 65%)
- Canada (21, 10.5%)
- 31 other countries (49, 24.5%)
- Clubs with the most signings:
- FC Dallas (15)
- St. Louis CITY SC (14)
- Toronto FC (12)
- Philadelphia Union (11)
- Inter Miami CF, LAFC & Seattle Sounders FC (10)
