Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 25

Dribbles, volleys, laces, oh my! There's great variety to Matchday 25's AT&T 5G Goal of Matchday nominees, and uniting them all is a touch of magic and imagination.

Xherdan Shaqiri: The Swiss international put a bow on Chicago Fire FC's dominant 3-0 win over CF Montréal with a smartly-worked set piece, playing a 1-2 outside the box with Maren Haile-Selassie before unleashing a long-range upper-90 blast.

Giacomo Vroni: New England's Designated Player striker – who's found minutes somewhat scarce in his first full MLS season – showcased his quality with a ninth-minute goal to put the Revolution up by two in their 2-1 win over Atlanta United. Vroni sent Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan to the deck with his clever dribbling skills on a breakaway started by Carles Gil's through ball.

Miguel Trauco: The San Jose left back volleyed an absolute scorcher off a corner for the Earthquakes' second goal in their 2-0 home win over Seattle Sounders FC. Trauco picked Cristian Espinoza's high-lofted set piece out of the air and blasted home a possible AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year candidate from roughly 20 yards out.

Carlos Vela: LAFC's all-time leading goalscorer added one more to his tally in the Black & Gold's 3-0 win over St. Louis CITY SC, dribbling full speed at goalkeeper Roman Bürki and then roofing a shot with his laces without breaking stride.