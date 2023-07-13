Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 25

What a play! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Dribbles, volleys, laces, oh my! There's great variety to Matchday 25's AT&T 5G Goal of Matchday nominees, and uniting them all is a touch of magic and imagination.

Xherdan Shaqiri: The Swiss international put a bow on Chicago Fire FC's dominant 3-0 win over CF Montréal with a smartly-worked set piece, playing a 1-2 outside the box with Maren Haile-Selassie before unleashing a long-range upper-90 blast.

Giacomo Vroni: New England's Designated Player striker – who's found minutes somewhat scarce in his first full MLS season – showcased his quality with a ninth-minute goal to put the Revolution up by two in their 2-1 win over Atlanta United. Vroni sent Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan to the deck with his clever dribbling skills on a breakaway started by Carles Gil's through ball.

Miguel Trauco: The San Jose left back volleyed an absolute scorcher off a corner for the Earthquakes' second goal in their 2-0 home win over Seattle Sounders FC. Trauco picked Cristian Espinoza's high-lofted set piece out of the air and blasted home a possible AT&T 5G MLS Goal of the Year candidate from roughly 20 yards out.

Carlos Vela: LAFC's all-time leading goalscorer added one more to his tally in the Black & Gold's 3-0 win over St. Louis CITY SC, dribbling full speed at goalkeeper Roman Bürki and then roofing a shot with his laces without breaking stride.

Check out all of the nominees below:

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Goal of the Matchday

Related Stories

LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig wins Goal of the Matchday
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 24
LA Galaxy's Tyler Boyd wins Goal of the Matchday
More News
More News
Philadelphia Union's Dániel Gazdag named Player of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday

Philadelphia Union's Dániel Gazdag named Player of the Matchday
Big trade! New England, Toronto exchange midfielders Blessing, Kaye
Transfer Tracker

Big trade! New England, Toronto exchange midfielders Blessing, Kaye
Team of the Matchday: LAFC, Minnesota United win big in Matchday 25
Team of the Matchday

Team of the Matchday: LAFC, Minnesota United win big in Matchday 25
Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 25
Goal of the Matchday

Vote for Goal of the Matchday – MLS Matchday 25
Charlotte FC sign Belgian midfielder Brecht Dejaegere
Transfer Tracker

Charlotte FC sign Belgian midfielder Brecht Dejaegere
FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC: Back Cincy to tighten hold on Supporters’ Shield lead

FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC: Back Cincy to tighten hold on Supporters’ Shield lead
More News
Video
Video
What a play! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
1:40

What a play! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
Player of the Matchday 25: Dániel Gazdag
0:32

Player of the Matchday 25: Dániel Gazdag
HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Austin FC | July 12, 2023
6:57

HIGHLIGHTS: Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Austin FC | July 12, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 12, 2023
5:13

HIGHLIGHTS: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 12, 2023
More Video