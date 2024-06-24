Vote for Goal of the Matchday - MLS Matchday 22

There were goals galore in Matchday 22, including these nominees for AT&T Goal of the Matchday. As always, you can vote here .

Patrick Agyemang: The 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas selection continues on his torrid pace, netting a brace inside of seven minutes in Charlotte FC's 2-0 win at the Philadelphia Union, capping his scoring with a left-footed low blast off a counter.

Elias Manoel: The Brazilian forward opened the scoring in the Red Bulls’ 3-0 win over Toronto FC with a thunderous rising strike from outside the 18-yard box.