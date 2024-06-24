Vote for Goal of the Matchday - MLS Matchday 22

Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

There were goals galore in Matchday 22, including these nominees for AT&T Goal of the Matchday. As always, you can vote here.

Patrick Agyemang: The 2023 MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas selection continues on his torrid pace, netting a brace inside of seven minutes in Charlotte FC's 2-0 win at the Philadelphia Union, capping his scoring with a left-footed low blast off a counter.

Elias Manoel: The Brazilian forward opened the scoring in the Red Bulls3-0 win over Toronto FC with a thunderous rising strike from outside the 18-yard box.

Facundo Torres: Orlando City SC scored a season-high four goals in a 4-2 victory over Chicago Fire FC, with Torres’ second goal, a stunning left-footed blast, the final.

Cucho Hernández: The Colombian talisman capped his third career MLS hat trick with a low free kick blast from about 25 yards out in the Columbus Crew's 4-0 triumph over Sporting Kansas City.

MLSsoccer staff
@mls
