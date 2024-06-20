Vote for Goal of the Matchday - MLS Matchday 21

Goal of the Matchday

MLSsoccer staff

Midweek MLS action made for some unbelievable golazos across Matchday 21. We've narrowed it down to these four AT&T Goal of the Matchday nominees.

Thiago Almada: The Argentine World Cup champion toyed with multiple defenders before unleashing an absolute rocket from distance to give Atlanta United a 1-0 win over D.C. United.

Luca Orellano: FC Cincinnati's wingback made a memorable 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Union even more memorable thanks to an insane shot from midfield that sailed over the outstretched arms of goalkeeper Oliver Semmle and into the back of the net.

Sam Surridge: The English striker completed his brace – and a late 2-1 Nashville SC win at Toronto FC – with a clever backheel finish at the near post in the 90th minute.

Paul Marie: San Jose got a brilliant consolation goal from Marie in their 2-1 loss to the Portland Timbers, with the French fullback hitting the upper 90 from way out with absolute precision.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
